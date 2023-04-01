Painful defeat of Braves against Puebla

Juarez City.- Without an offensive idea and in free fall, the Braves of FC Juárez had a painful defeat this Friday against Puebla, with a score of 2-0, in a match for day 13 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.

With goals from Martín Barragán from the penalty spot and from Federico Mancuello, the match was defined and thus the sixth defeat of the border squad was consumed and also their seventh consecutive game without victory.

With this result, the Braves are left with 13 units and for the moment they fell to 12th place in the table, but with the possibility of going down more steps according to the results of the rest of the day.

As if that were not enough, the technical director Hernán Cristante was expelled at 90 for complaints against the referees.

During the first half, Bravos had more possession of the ball and was more dangerous than their rival, but without the necessary certainty to open the scoring.

Alejandro Arribas came close to scoring with a header from a corner kick at minute 30; His shot hit the net, but outside the arc.

Javier Salas tried from outside the area at 35′, but his shot also went wide of the goalkeeper Jesús Rodríguez, who surprisingly appeared as the starter instead of Paraguayan Antony Silva.

In the supplement, the game was more disputed in half court and Puebla was encouraged to go on the attack.

Around minute 22, the Puebla team reached the edge of the area and the ball was cut off by the border defense, but the Puebla players intensely demanded a hand inside the area.

The whistler went to review the play on the VAR monitor and awarded the penalty for the visit.

Martín Barragán was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty and he did it in a good way for the cause of the visiting team; Puebla was already winning 1-0 at minute 70.

FC Juárez could not open the defensive bolt of the poblanos and they went to the locker room without adding units.

At the end of the game, and with the Braves looking forward for an equalizer, Puebla finished off the game with a counterattack in which the Argentine Mancuello scored with a chopped shot over Alfredo Talavera at 90+8′.

Now the Juarez team will prepare their game against Atlas on date 14, in which the Braves will play again at home, on Sunday, April 9.