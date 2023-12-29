Pakistan bans New Year’s parties in solidarity with Gaza

ISLAMABAD.- The Pakistani government banned celebrations in public spaces of the New in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, scene of a devastating war between the Israeli army and Hamas since October 7.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakarm, announced last night the complete ban on any public event to celebrate the New Year and asked to celebrate this event in a simple way, due to the situation in Gaza.

New Year’s Eve is usually a particularly lively celebration in Pakistan, where fireworks and shots in the air are common.

“The entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim community are deeply saddened by the genocide of the oppressed Palestinians and, in particular, the massacre of innocent children in Gaza and the West Bank,” Kahar said.

New Year’s tradition

With this decision, Pakistan joins the city of Sharjah (in the United Arab Emirates), which had already announced a ban on traditional fireworks in solidarity with Gazans.

The intense Israeli air bombardment and ground invasion have left at least 21,320 dead, mostly women and children, in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack, which left about 1,140 dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

