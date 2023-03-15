Pakistan: Clashes in attempted arrest of Khan

More than 100 police officers have been wounded in clashes between Pakistani police and supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was announced by the local police today.

Reuters/Hammad Azhar Via Twitter



The day before, security forces surrounded the former prime minister’s house in the Pakistani city of Lahore. They want to enforce an arrest warrant against the ex-prime minister. During the attempted arrest of Khan, there were clashes with the politician’s supporters.

In April 2022, Khan was deposed as prime minister by a vote of no confidence. The opposition accused him, among other things, of mismanagement in the economy. The politician has to answer in court in more than 80 cases – including corruption, money laundering and insulting a judge. The 70-year-old has repeatedly ignored requests to appear in court.

Khan called on supporters to support against police

Police used water cannon and tear gas against protesting supporters of Khan. Local media reports eight demonstrators were wounded, with reference to hospitals.

Khan had previously addressed his supporters in a video message. They should prove to the police that they continued to support him despite an arrest warrant and a possible arrest, he demanded.

Most recently, the Pakistani media authority decided that television stations were temporarily not allowed to broadcast the politician’s speeches. Earlier in a speech, Khan accused the powerful military of being involved in a conspiracy against him.