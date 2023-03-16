Palmistry: how to read the lines on your hand to predict your future

For centuries, people have been trying to find ways to predict the future and solve some of its deepest mysteries. The palmistryeither reading the lines of the handsis an ancient and famous way that people have used for centuries to know what fate has in store for them.

What is palmistry?

It is a divinatory practice that is based on the belief that the lines of the hands they contain information about a person’s character, health, life trends, destiny and luck. The process of palmistry dates back to ancient times, from ancient India, the ancient Egyptians and classical Greece.

To read handsfirst you need to know the main elements of the palmistry. These are: the mounts of the hand, the lines of the hand and the signs of the hand. Hand hills refer to the bumps found on top of the palm. There are three common ones: the Mount of the Moon, the Mount of Mars and the Mount of Venus. The lines of the hand are: the line of life, the line of the heart and the line of the head. These lines represent the energy, destiny, love and mentality of a person. The hand signs are the line signs, like the star, the triangle, etc..

The mounts and the lines of the hand.

What kind of information can be obtained from a palmistry session?

a session of palmistry can reveal a lot of information about a person. This includes your health, your personality, your character, your relationships, your destiny and your future. It is said that everything in a person’s life, from success to failure, is written in the lines of their hands. Therefore, the practitioners of this technique can read these lines to provide a guide to the consultants.

If a person receives bad news from the session of palmistryIt’s important to remember that it doesn’t mean you’re destined to fail. You are simply receiving guidance to make better decisions.

Palmistry is not an exact science.

What points should one look for when performing a hand reading?

The two hands: The two hands do not always mean the same thing. The left hand symbolizes the past and the right hand the present.

Change times: Some lines move faster than others, which means there is a greater opportunity for changes to occur.

Lines and Signs: Analyze lines and signs for information about health, character, passion, destiny, and career and success.

Hand Mountains: Hand mountains offer important clues about a person’s energy and vitality.

Types of hands according to Palmistry

One of the main methods for interpreting a person’s character and predicting the future, according to Palmistry, is to observe the shape and size of the hands. Stanislas D’Arpentigny, in his 19th century book La Chirognomonie, first identified seven types of hands: elemental, spatulate, square, knobbed, conical, psychic, and mixed.

elemental hand

An elemental hand, or primary hand, is presented with a large, square palm and few lines. The fingers are thick and the thumb short and straight, while the nails are relatively short. This type of hand is usually associated with indifferent and stubborn people, with an inclination towards activities that require physical effort.

Spatulate Hand

A spatulate hand has a broad and fairly straight palm, with fingers that taper at the fingertips. This type of hand is often associated with people who are prone to risk taking, and with inventive and practical individuals who use their hands to create.

square hand

As its name suggests, a square hand has a broad, layered palm and fingers of similar length. The tips of the fingers of this type of hand are usually square in shape. This type of hand is representative of robust and courageous people, although they can also become angry quickly and crave recognition.

gnarled hand

Gnarled hands are small, round palms, with short, tiny fingers that look like knots at the ends. The bones of this type of hand appear thick and bulky, and the grip is firm. It generally represents people who are physically strong, but perhaps internally shy and reserved.

taper hand

Conical hands have the palm larger than the fingers, and the fingers are longer and pointier. Their associated individuals are considered strong-minded, curious, and often clueless.

Psychic Hand

A psychic, or water hand, is slightly oval in shape, with the palm longer than it is wide. The fingers are long and tapered. People with this type of hand are intuitive and creative, and often dreamy.

mixed hand

A mixed product of the above hand types, mixed hands are those that possess qualities of two or more of the characteristics listed above.

The fingers according to palmistry

The five fingers of one hand represent five different forces or essences. Depending on their shape, size and position, fingers also provide information about a person’s character.

Thumb

The thumb, or finger of Venus, is a symbol of will and logic. Its shape and size allow to know the initiative and resistance of a person. When it is flexible, it symbolizes a person’s decision-making capacity.

Index finger

The index finger, Jupiter’s finger, is a symbol of authority, ambition and leadership skills. Depending on its length compared to the thumb, it can also be an indicator of one’s understanding of life, as well as spiritual insight.

Middle finger

The middle, or Saturn, finger represents balance, self-control, discipline, and endurance. If it is especially large compared to the thumb, it symbolizes a strong-minded individual, determined to achieve his goals.

Ring finger

The ring finger, or Apollo finger, is a symbol of creativity, ambition, and the ability to inspire others. Long, slender ring fingers are considered a sign of someone with the potential to achieve great things.

Pinkie

The little finger, or Mercury finger, is considered an indicator of a person’s ability to communicate, think logically, and have an excellent memory. A little finger that leans towards the thumb usually represents a quick-witted and enterprising person.

How can palmistry change your life?

Palmistry can be a great way to guide yourself for the future, as well as a way to better understand your past. A successful palmistry session can help to:

Relieve Stress: You can relieve stress and anxiety by knowing that you are prepared to overcome challenges ahead.

Understanding relationships: Palm reading can also help you better understand the relationship you have with other people.

Hoarding love and success: Palmistry can also offer insight into career success and the romantic aspects of life.