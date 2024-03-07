Pamela Anderson rules out being part of a Baywatch reboot

MIAMI.- The return of Pamela Anderson Like CJ Parker, the sensual guardian of the bay who conquered the hearts of many in the nineties, it seems that she will remain a wish of the fanticos from serie Baywatch.

Sources assure TMZ that a group of producers work in a reboot from the popular program television However, they have not approached the model and actress or her team of representatives to propose that she reincarnate her character.

Likewise, the source indicates that if this happens, Pamela would be willing to reject them, since she has repeatedly stated that her days in Baywatch They have already been left behind and he has no interest in reviving them, not even to be part of a brief cameo.

TMZ adds that it is not a dispute or a conflict between the parties, Pamela simply does not want to make a change in her current path.

Among the projects Anderson is working on is the development of her beauty line Sonsie.

Reboot the Baywatch

Information from TMZ reveals that the production is only in a development stage between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment.

Likewise, it is unknown which of the original actors will agree to be part of this new version that would be released more than 30 years after the first episode of the series was released.

Although Nicole Eggert and Brande Roderick have not yet been contacted, according to TMZ they are both encouraged by the idea of ​​returning.

Despite Pamela’s refusal, it is important to remember that she had a cameo in the film Baywatch of 2017.