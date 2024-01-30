Pamela Anderson shocks when she says that her hottest night was with an octogenarian

Pamela Anderson has left everyone speechless by revealing who she had her hottest night with. Since the lucky one is nothing more and nothing less than an octogenarian. This is how he picks it up Daily Star his memorieswhere the interpreter details what happened when she is only 20 years old.

It was one of the most sensual experiences I have ever had. That man changed me and I have never forgotten him.said the famous blonde about that special night that took place in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

More news The sex symbol of the nineties has posed without clothes for Interview Magazine, where she has also given an interview.

The actress has revealed the surprising way to achieve her iconic ’90s hairstyle: the Pammy Updo.

According to his testimony, the couple would have been dancing all night and then this left her breathless. The highlight for her is that This was a real man, something she said she had never felt before..

Controversy

The actress, who She fell into disgrace after the stolen home video came to light in which she could be seen having sexual relations with her then-husband, Tommy Lee Jones.and whose story was recently recorded in the series Pam y Tommydoes not usually leave anyone indifferent with his testimonies.

As he spoke recently about his time in The Baywatch: I don’t know if she was a good actress, she didn’t know what she was doing. The director told us: Pretend it’s real. Action! Likewise, he adds: If a scene didn’t work they would say: More seagulls, and someone would throw cookies.

I always say it was my tits that had a race, I was just in the pack, he jokes. Except for the dye, the tits and the shoes, I’m real.