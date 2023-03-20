Pampita’s gesture with Nicole Neumann after rumors of enmity

One of the duos of the world of entertainment and the fashion industry that could not reverse their stage of crisis was that of pampita and Nicole Neumann. Despite the fact that many years have passed since some crossovers on the catwalks, the models try not to cross each other, but in recent days that could not be avoided.

What happened is that since the production of Guido Kaczka in El Trece, they called the famous pampita so that it is part of the cycle “Los 8 Escalones”, a program where Neumann is also present and the controversy arose over an alleged crossing in the locker room area. However, Pampita shared a promotional story with Nicole and this would have been a thumbs up.

The publication that Pampita shared on her social network.

While in a radio studio, Kaczka talked about the relationship of the famous models, who have a historic fight. “I think they get along well, in a cautious, prudent way, like those divorcees who get along, but it’s not for them to all eat together either”began by saying the famous producer referring to the brunette pampita and Nicole Neuman. “What we see is that Pampita doesn’t laugh at Nicole’s jokes and doesn’t look at her either,” said Paula Varela, adding: “Nicole hates her because the last time Pampita interviewed her, she threw missiles at her, destroyed her. Nicole left very hurt, she will never say it because for her everything is white from the outside”.

Guido also spoke about an episode where Pampita told Nicole: “Let’s agree not to repeat the costumes” after both arrived on the show floor with the same clothes. “Yes, sometimes it happens that there are two people who are on the jury and they are both in black or yellow and they are going to change,” he said on the subject.

Pampita and “The Hotel of the Famous 2”

Although the reality show of El Trece, of which Alex Caniggia won in the first season, airs already recorded, the model always shares the minute by minute of the program on her social networks and she looks more than happy.

El Chino Leunis and Pampita, the drivers of the cycle.

pampita Ardohain together with Chino Leunis were chosen again to face this second round of the famous cycle where the participants face challenges until they reach the final and win an important cash prize.