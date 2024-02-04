Panama is unstoppable in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- A triple by Allen Córdoba capped a four-run rally in the sixth inning and led the Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) to their third victory in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series after beating 6-2 Nicaragua (Rivas Giants).

The hit supported the pitching work of Heitor Tokar, who went six innings with only four hits. The Panamanian bullpen accepted the Nicaraguan line in the eighth.

The Federales’ offense added another in the ninth and although Nicaragua tried to react in the ninth before the 12,342 fans – according to the Miami Marlins organization – who bought tickets to be at Loan Depot Park, they did not get the hit and registered their third defeat.

Panama, which also beat Curacao (7-3) and left Mexico on the field (4-3), will face the fearsome Puerto Rico team (Criollos de Caguas) this Monday at 8:30pm.

The Isthmus, invited to the tournament, won their second Caribbean Series in 2019 when they hosted the competition on an emergency basis after it was withdrawn from Venezuela due to the social and political crisis that the South American country is going through due to the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.