Pancreatic cancer: study identifies possibility of treatment | metropolises

researchers from University of Glasgow, in the United Kingdom, claim to have found the key to developing a new treatment against pancreatic cancer. They identified immune cells that help tumors grow in the gland and could be used as a target for a new immunotherapy.

Coffelt’s team studied how the immune system works as cancer spreads in the pancreas. Thus, they developed new strategies to attack the tumor. The results were disclosed in an article published on the university’s website this Friday (3/31).

The researchers noted that gamma delta T immune cells play an important role in tumor advancement by controlling the activity of other types of immune cells. This creates an ideal environment for the tumor to grow and spread to other parts of the body.

“So understanding why and how pancreatic cancer is able to hide from the immune system and spread could allow us to find new ways to reduce, or even prevent, this from happening.” , Chris Macdonald, in a statement.

pancreas cancer

Pancreatic cancer has a high mortality rate: the malignant tumor usually does not cause symptoms in the early stages, leading to late diagnosis, when it has already spread to other parts of the body.

In Brazil, it is responsible for about 1% of all types of cancer diagnosed and for 5% of all deaths caused by the disease, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Surgery to remove the tumor is currently the only treatment indicated with the greatest chance of cure, since immunotherapy, used for various types of cancer, generally does not work for these patients.

“Pancreatic cancer is a highly metastatic disease, often spreading throughout the body even before the first symptoms appear. Curative surgery is only possible if the disease is still contained in the organ. Even for patients who cannot have surgery, chemotherapy is much more effective if the cancer has not spread,” says Macdonald.

