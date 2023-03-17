Paraguay expelled from its territory an Argentine accused of multiple crimes | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 4:02 p.m.

Paraguay materialized this noon the expulsion from its territory of an Argentine citizen accused of committing multiple crimes for just over a decade and who was deprived of liberty linked to a case for aggravated theft.

This is Arnaldo Rubén Sosa, 31 years old and a native of Formosa. His expulsion from Paraguayan soil took place after midday through the San Roque González de Santa Cruz international bridge, which connects Posadas with Encarnación.

It was learned that the operation involved the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation; Scientific and Technical Directorate, in addition to the Interpol Department (Regional 4 – Itapúa).

It was officially reported that Sosa has a record for different crimes, the first being in 2012 for robbery, in 2014 for attempted robbery, in 2017 for aggravated robbery and in 2020 also for aggravated robbery.