Parental allowance 2022: The proportion of fathers continues to rise to 26.1% / Women continue to receive parental allowance for an average of 14.6 months for much longer than fathers, at 3.6 months

Federal Office of Statistics

WIESBADEN (ots)

Almost 1.4 million women and 482,000 men in Germany received parental allowance in 2022. With a total of a good 1.8 million recipients, this was around 22,700 people or 1.2% fewer than in 2021. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports, the number of men receiving parental allowance has increased by 10,000 compared to the previous year or 2.1% increased. In contrast, the number of women drawing benefits fell by 32,800 or 2.3%. As a result, the proportion of male recipients of all parental allowance receipts (fathers’ share) rose to 26.1% in 2022 (2021: 25.3%). The continuous increase in the proportion of fathers has thus continued. In 2015 it was still 20.9%.

The proportion of fathers indicates the proportion of male recipients of all parental allowance receipts. It would therefore be exactly 50% if both the father and the mother of all children received parental allowance equally.

The proportion of fathers is highest in Saxony and lowest in Saarland

As in the previous year, Saxony was the leader in a comparison of the federal states with a proportion of fathers of 30.2% in 2022, followed by Thuringia (28.4%), Bavaria (28.3%) and Baden-Württemberg (28.3%). The lowest proportion of fathers in 2022 – also as in the previous year – was in Saarland (20.8%)

38.7% of eligible women and 16.1% of men chose parental allowance plus

606,000 recipients of parental allowance planned to claim parental allowance plus in 2022, namely 38.7% of entitled mothers and 16.1% of fathers. Since its introduction, parental allowance plus has been in increasing demand. For comparison: in 2016, in the first year after its introduction, 20.1% of mothers and 8.2% of fathers received parental allowance plus. Although the parental allowance plus is usually lower monthly than the so-called basic parental allowance, it is paid for longer. The percentage of recipients of parental allowance who planned at least a proportion of parental allowance plus when receiving parental allowance was 32.8% in 2022 (2021: 31.4%).

There are still significant differences between women and men when it comes to the planned duration of benefits

The average duration of the planned receipt of parental allowance for women in 2022 – as in the previous year – was 14.6 months (2020: 14.5 months; 2019: 14.3 months). On the other hand, the entitlement period that men are aiming for was, at an average of 3.6 months, significantly shorter and has even decreased slightly compared to previous years (2019 to 2021: 3.7 months).

Additional Information:

These and other results on parental allowance for the year 2022 and for the 4th quarter of 2022 are available on the parental and child allowance topic page.

Extensive data material on parental allowance statistics is also available in the GENESIS-Online database under the search term “Elterngeld”. Data on the annual result for 2022 can be found in tables 22922-0101 to 22922-0125, including quarterly results and parental allowance data at district level.

This press release, possibly supplemented with further information and links on the subject, is published at www.destatis.de/pressemitteilungen.

Weitere Auskünfte: Kinder- und Jugendhilfe, Bundeselterngeld Telefon: +49 611 75 81 41 www.destatis.de/kontakt

Original content from: Federal Statistical Office, transmitted by news aktuell