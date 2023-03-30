Paris 2024: between 140 and 170 boats for the opening ceremony on the Seine

The boats will leave from the east of Paris, on the edge of Ivry, and will sail to the Trocadero, six kilometers further west.

A 6 kilometer course on the Seine. Between 140 and 170 boats will be hired to transport 10,000 athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, said regional prefect Marc Guillaume on Thursday March 30. The boats will leave from the east of Paris, on the edge of Ivry, towards the Trocadero.

Between the desire to offer the world an exceptional event and the imperative of security, the preparation of the parade proves to be a headache for the organizers. Like the number of spectators (from 400,000 to 600,000), the number of boats is also the subject of discussion. “When the Greek Boat”first according to Olympic tradition, “will arrive at the Trocadéro, the French boat which will leave last will probably not have left yet”illustrated Marc Guillaume, emphasizing the “logistical challenge to manage to ensure that the 10,000 athletes can, with the pontoons, get on all these boats in the east of Paris”.

On the sites in progress for the Games, those related to the depollution of the Seine will be “carried out”, also reaffirmed Marc Guillaume. Cleaned up “at 2% two and a half years ago”the river will reach a depollution rate this summer “of 60-65% which will allow the ‘test events’ to be held”, the objective being “a rate of 75%” for the Olympics.