Paris 2024: one year before the Olympics, rental housing prices are already soaring

The prices of tourist rentals from Airbnb and other platforms are soaring in Paris and its suburbs for next summer. Many accommodations must accommodate spectators of the Olympic Games. Some Parisian owners offer a room at 1,500 euros per night.

More than a year from Olympic Gameshousing is already for rent. Some French people intend to take the opportunity to offer their property at a high price. A 29-year-old young man wants to sublet his Parisian apartment, even if he has not obtained the agreement of his landlord. He will post an ad on rental sites between individuals at the price of 1000 euros per night. A high price but assumed. “I think the people who will come have the means to afford a trip to Paris“, says the young man.



1,550 euros per night

On the internet, advertisements are multiplying and prices are soaring. A single room in a house in the Paris region is displayed at the price of 1,550 euros per night. Professionals are also preparing for the event. Some concierges are starting to solicit landlords. Interested customers are already making themselves known. The mayor of Paris does not intend to intervene in order to regulate prices.