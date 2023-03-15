Paris 2024: registration for the draw to buy single tickets begins on Wednesday

A few days after the closing of the first period of sale of tickets in packs, the organization opens from Wednesday, and until April 20, registration for the phase of purchase of single tickets.

Place in the second round. Barely a week after the closing of the first phase of ticket sales, in the form of tailor-made packs, the organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are launching, on Wednesday March 15, the second sweepstakes entry period to purchase Single tickets this time. This registration phase will last until April 20, before the start of the draw for the purchase slots which will open from May 11.

While Games boss Tony Estanguet described the first phase as “real success“, with more than three million tickets sold, the second period will allow new draws to acquire sesames. Unlike the first phase, which made a large part of the selected people cringe because of the high prices and the limited choices, all of the 762 sessions of the different sports will be accessible this time. About 1.5 million tickets will be on sale for a price between 50 and 2,700 euros. Purchases will still be limited to 30 tickets per account across all purchase phases.

In October, a third phase of sales will allow the purchase of tickets for the Paralympic Games. Finally, in 2024, an official resale platform, managed by the organizers, will be set up.