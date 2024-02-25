Paris gets ready to celebrate women’s fashion

PARS.- Pars starting Monday the Week of the Moda feminine and the autumn-winter 2024/2025 collections of the great Parisian houses, such as Dior , Chanel and Herms, as well as new promises, such as the Spanish Paloma Wool and Paula Cnovas del Vas.

During these nine intense days, at least 71 parades and 38 collection presentations have been scheduled throughout the capital, announced the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion.

Dior will open on Tuesday, followed by the house of Saint Laurent. On Wednesday, Daniel Roseberry’s much-anticipated ready-to-wear collection for celebrity-magnet Schiaparelli will be unveiled at an as-yet-undisclosed location.

Coinciding with the calendar, Balmain will present its creations for women just as the trial of the alleged thieves of some 50 pieces from Olivier Rousteing’s latest women’s collection opens in September, on the outskirts of Paris.

The Mugler house is in full whirlwind of popularity thanks to a spectacular vintage robot woman design that actress Zendaya wore during a recent London premiere of the film “Dune II.” The Mugler house will parade on Sunday, March 3.

On Monday the 4th, the Pierre Cardin studio will present a show inspired by the Copernicus space and environmental project, immersing itself “in the unknowns of the ocean world,” according to its director Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin to AFP.

Hours after Chanel, Louis Vuitton will close the week on Tuesday, March 5 with a show directed by its designer Nicolas Ghesquire, who celebrates his 10 years at the helm of the women’s lines of the LVMH group brand.

As for the newcomers to the big houses, Sen McGirr, who succeeded Sarah Burton in October 2023 as artistic director of Alexander McQueen, will present one of the most anticipated collections of this Fashion Week on Saturday.

The French New Wave, from haute couture favorite Charles de Vilmorin, who dabbles in ready-to-wear, to Alsatian Weinsanto, via Mossi Traor and Benjamin Benmoyal, has also gained space on the calendar.

The Spanish Paola Wool and Cnovas del Vas return with their respective presentations on the official calendar.

Several emerging international creators have chosen Paris instead of New York, London or Milan to gain visibility: the Olsen sisters for The Row, the Australian cool queens of Zimmermann or the Japanese Mame Kurogouchi.

Ukrainian creation in exile will be supported through a series of initiatives, such as the Angel for Fashion platform, dedicated to keeping this vibrant generation of designers alive despite the war, or the collective of women stylists who will organize a showroom in Paris. on Friday.

