Paris Hilton announces work on a new album

The American star said he was combing through more than 200 songs that were sent to him by his friends Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor.

Back to music for Paris Hilton. In full promotion of his memoirs Paris: The Memoir in the United States, the American star confided in an interview with the magazine Rolling Stone be working on a new album.

To carry out this project, Paris Hilton surrounded herself with the greatest. She confides to the journalist of Rolling Stone “to comb through over 200 songs” sent to her by “her friends Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor”.

The star also says he contacted producer and songwriter Benny Blanco after hearing the track Lonely which he produced for Justin Bieber, to work together.

A first album in 2006

This upcoming album will be Paris Hilton’s second musical project. On his first album Parisunveiled in 2006, featured rapper Lil’ Jon and former NSYNC member JC Chasez.

Worn by singles Stars are blind et Turn it up, this album had sold more than 600,000 copies in the United States. To make this record, Paris Hilton had also created her own label, Paris Hilton Records.

In early January, Paris Hilton joined Miley Cyrus and Sia on stage to perform Stars are blind.