Paris Hilton has five cell phones: Read what she uses them for

A cell phone? Normal. Two cell phones? Also. But five? Bit stacked up.

New mom Paris Hilton (42) reveals the reason for her cell phone obsession on “The Drew Barrymore Show” presenter Drew (48). Because every mobile phone has its own function.

“So one is for work, one is for my friends, one is for Europe, one is for the people I feel bad about not giving my number to, so I’ll just give that,” says Paris Hilton.

But perhaps the best feature is cell phone number five: “The last one is for prank calls.” “Prank calls?” Drew Barrymore asks. The former It-Girl nods and laughs.

And reveals who she actually got the fun hobby from: Mama Kathy (64). “She’s pretty good at it.”

And further: “Sometimes, during a party, we retreat to some hiding place and make fun of people over the phone for hours.”

Paris has now left the wild party nights with drugs and alcohol behind. She has been the proud mother of her son Phoenix Barron since January. The baby with husband Carter Reum (42) came born with the help of a surrogate mother. When Paris announced her luck on Instagram, her 23 million followers were amazed.

The 42-year-old has been with husband Carter since 2020, at least officially. However, the two are said to have started dating a year earlier. The wedding bells rang in November 2021.

Paris Hilton is apparently good for a lot of surprises. By the way, her favorite prank call victims are Mama Kathy’s friends or “any random people”.