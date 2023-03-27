Paris votes the fate of self-service electric scooters, how to participate?

The City of Paris is organizing a vote on April 2 on self-service electric scooters

Depending on the outcome, services like Dott, Lime and Tier could disappear

We explain how to participate in the vote

This Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the City of Paris is organizing a local referendum to ask its inhabitants if they wish to maintain self-service electric scooters in the capital. The opportunity for us to explain how this election will work and how to participate.

How does the voting take place?

This Sunday, April 2, citizens must go to their polling station with an identity document. They will answer the following question: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris? “. Note that proxy voting is not possible for this local referendum.

Who can participate in the vote?

Only Parisian citizens registered on the municipal electoral lists will be able to participate in this referendum. You should also know that if you register this week on the lists, your vote will not be taken into account for this election because the deadline was set for March 3 at midnight.

Where are the polling stations located?

To participate, voters must go to one of the 203 polling stations that will be open for the occasion. The referendum is organized in the town halls of the arrondissements between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Some exceptions should be noted, and in particular in the 19th arrondissement where citizens will vote at the Jean Jaurès gymnasium. Similarly, people living in the 16th arrondissement and in the Chaillot, Muette and Porte Dauphine districts have an appointment at the Henry-de-Montherlant gymnasium. Finally, voters in the Auteuil district must go to the Parc des Princes school.

When will we know the results?

We should know the result of the vote on Sunday evening after the counting of the ballots. The mayor’s website Paris.fr will post it first, but there is no doubt that the other media will relay this information.

What consequences?

The town hall of Paris Anne Hidalgo was very clear on this file. Personally, she wants the end of self-service scooters in the city: “That Parisians have their own scooter, no problem. But we have a real problem with free floating. It’s not eco. The employees of these companies are not properly protected”. But she assures that she will scrupulously respect the choice that voters will make this Sunday.