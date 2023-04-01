Parliamentary elections in Finland: Europe before the next shift to the right?

Sanna Marin can’t really complain about the lack of campaign support. NATO accession has been certain since this week, a week ago the “World Happiness Report” declared their compatriots to be the happiest people in the world. According to polls, her government is facing vote-out in the parliamentary elections this Sunday.

When the then 34-year-old social democrat took office in December 2019, the international media was worth more than a report. Marin was not only the youngest head of government in the world, but has since led a progressive government in the hands of a woman. The five parties in her coalition are led exclusively by women, and ten of the 18 ministries are headed by female politicians.

Marin’s “women’s government” is forecast to lose its parliamentary majority this weekend. The Center Party, as the second strongest force in the center-left alliance, already rejected the continuation of the coalition before the election day, instead wanting to orientate itself more to the right in the future.

Marin’s government partners are weakening

Since the beginning of the coalition, she has struggled with her own government’s left-wing course, she has repeatedly questioned Marin’s ambitious climate goals and tried to win over her own core constituency, mostly farmers and landowners. The Center Party has repeatedly caused coalition crises in the past legislative period.

Conservatives and the right are very close when it comes to economic issues. Timo Miettinenpolitical scientist at the University of Helsinki

After only eight months, she withdrew her confidence in the election winner and then Prime Minister Antti Rinne. During a Finnish postal strike, Rinne, a former union boss, publicly sided with the workers, to the displeasure of the government’s main partner. In order to save the coalition, he resigned at the end of 2019 – and thus enabled Sanna Marin to rise.

The Social Democrats are therefore sending Marin into the race as the top candidate for the first time. The 37-year-old is popular with the people because of her approachable nature, and good crisis management is also attested to her.

Finland had one of the lowest number of cases in Europe during the Corona years and also achieved foreign policy successes under the social democrat. Turkey was the last country in the military alliance to ratify Finland’s entry into NATO on Thursday.

But the prime minister’s popularity doesn’t help her party enough. According to the latest surveys, the SDP comrades were able to gain ground compared to the 2019 election, but that is not enough for a new edition of the previous coalition without the Center Party. The remaining three junior partners, along with the Greens and Left and the Swedish People’s Party, cannot compensate for the loss.

The beneficiary of the coalition break is the conservative National Coalition Party KOK. She currently has 20 percent approval, just ahead of the right-wing base Finns (PS) and Marin’s Social Democrats. If it stays that way, the conservatives will decide whether Finland, like Sweden, will continue the shift to the right in northern Europe in government responsibility.

Popular with the people: Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin. © AFP/Jonathan Nackstrand

“Conservatives and grass-roots Finns are very close when it comes to economic issues, but differ greatly when it comes to questions about immigration, the EU, climate and human rights,” says Timo Miettinen from the University of Helsinki in an interview with the Tagesspiegel. A right-wing conservative coalition is possible.

With the probable success of the right-wing base Finns, who also call themselves “True Finns”, the shift to the right in Europe is also gaining ground in Finland. If they gain two percentage points on Sunday, as predicted, the party could become the kingmaker of the next government.

Right-wing party scores with men

Unlike their neighbor in Sweden, where a right-wing conservative government took over for the first time last fall, the grassroots Finns have government experience: They formed a coalition with the conservatives eight years ago.

Marin himself rules out such cooperation, calling the base Finns a “racist party”. Its former chairman, Jussi Halla-Aho, was repeatedly conspicuous for his right-wing views and was convicted of incitement to hatred. He considers Islam to be a “pedophile religion” and has called for a “Finland first mentality” in the past. His successor, Riikka Purra, appears more statesmanlike, but is similarly radical on migration issues. On Sunday she will appear as a promising top candidate.

“The PS’s recipe for success is similar to that of other right-wing parties,” says Manuel Müller of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) of this newspaper. In the euro crisis, the grassroots Finns made a name for themselves through criticism of the European Union, most recently through “criticism of the government’s corona measures, through anti-immigration rhetoric and traditionalist family policies”. With their radical politics, they score particularly well with men and first-time voters.

Unlike the conservative KOK, the right-wing PS opposes labor immigration as a solution to Finland’s labor market problems. The country has been lacking skilled workers for years, and in some regions 60 percent of the advertised positions remain vacant. Under Sanna Marin, the crisis worsened, the government concentrated primarily on overcoming the corona pandemic or reacted to the war in Ukraine both domestically and externally.

Triathlon in Finland: Riikka Purra, President of the Basic Finns; Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland; Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Coalition Party © dpa/Markku Ulander

This plays into the hands of the opposition leader and top conservative candidate, Petteri Orpo. During the election campaign, he focused on domestic politics, calling for more immigration of skilled workers and more economical budgeting. Marin has been criticized by political opponents in particular for the increasing national debt. The government lived beyond its own means, the debt is twice as high as in the Nordic neighbors Denmark and Sweden.

Orpo therefore wants to bring Finland back “on the right path”. Conservatives and right-wingers have already promised billions in savings in recent weeks. Orpo may therefore not rule out cooperation with the nationalist base Finns. The parties to the right of the center are united by the will to pursue austerity policies.

More about Finland at Tagesspiegel Plus NATO accession in the north Why Finland doesn’t want to wait for Sweden Possible escalation with Russia “Finland is the most willing to defend the country” Never say sorry again Female apology rituals must finally come to an end

Future alliances therefore depend on the order of the three major parties. In the last election, the leading parties were separated by less than one percentage point.

It could be even tighter on Sunday. In order to distance herself clearly from the right, Marin deliberately positioned her party to be much more left-leaning than other European social democrats. But since the National Coalition Party, unlike Marin, is keeping all options open, there should be no way around it when it comes to forming a government.

To home page