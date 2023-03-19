Parookaville 2023 expands line up by 30 DJs and acts

weeze

The Parookaville 2023 line up continues to take shape. International stars join the crowd with The Chainsmokers, Oliver Heldens and W&W.

A few years ago they performed on a small stage at Parookaville – now The Chainsmokers are world stars in the music scene: in 2023 they will return to Weeze and be among the headliners of the festival from July 21st to 23rd on the site of the former military -Airport. The Chainsmokers will perform on the main stage on festival Saturday. The Grammy winners are not only known as hit producers (“Closer” and “Something just like this”), but have also made a name for themselves as a live act on the big festival stages.

One of the most popular DJs among Parookaville fans is Oliver Heldens, who will present his future house sound on the main stage on the festival Sunday. One of the regular guests in Weeze is the EDM duo W&W, also from the Netherlands, whose performances on the main stage are regularly celebrated frenetically – up to the “crowd control” sandstorm.

The Chainsmokers are among the stars of the Parookaville 2023 line-up. Photo: press photo

Parookaville Line up: Fisher is drawn to the desert again

Joining Friday’s main stage lineup are Mike Williams and Will Sparks, as well as ‘Tech House’ star Fisher, who returns to Parookaville’s Desert Valley stage. Newcomer Mau P will also present his Amsterdam sound there. “This year we are looking forward to what is probably the best Friday ever in our City of Dreams,” says Bernd Dicks, co-founder and managing director of Parookaville GmbH.

Parookaville will premiere on Friday of the festival with Kazakh Imanbek on the Bill’s Factory stage presented by 1Live, where Alok and Joel Corry have already been announced. Hardstyle fans should rejoice in Brennan Heart bringing along Jonathan Mendelsohn. Also new to the Parookaville 2023 line up are “I Hate Models”, Luude and the trance stars Cosmic Gate, who have their roots in the Lower Rhine and have been causing a sensation worldwide for many years.













On Tuesday and Wednesday, the organizers gave more DJs and acts from the Line up von Parookaville 2023 known:





Plastic Funk (Stage Power Plant, Saturday)

Teknoclash (Power Plant, Sunday)

Miss K8 (Power Plant, Freitag)

Curbi (Time Lab, Sunday)

Gabry Ponte (Power Plant, Saturday)

Dimitri K (Power Plant, Freitag)

Hills (Desert Valley, Saturday)

Vice (Time Lab, Sunday)

LUM!X (Power Plant, Saturday)

Frdy (Bill’s Factory, Freitag)

N-Vitral (Power Plant, Freitag)

Apashe (Clouf Factory, Freitag)

Paul Elstak (Time Lab, Sunday)

OBS (Mainstage, Friday)

Lucas & Steve (Power Plant, Freitag)

Hard Driver (Power Plant, Sonntag)

Guiseppe Ottaviani (Cloud Factory, Sunday)

999999999 (Cloud Factory, Saturday)

This is what the line up of Parookaville 2023 currently looks like. Photo: organizer

85 percent of the tickets for Parookaville 2023 have already been sold

There are still four months until the gates of the party town of Parookaville open again. Nevertheless, the organizers can report that 85 percent of the tickets have been sold. Some categories such as the Saturday visa are completely sold out. Tickets for Friday (119 euros) and Sunday (99 euros) as well as the entire weekend from 21 to 23 July without camping (229 euros) and with camping (339 euros) are still available.

Parookaville fans can look forward to The Chainsmokers line up in 2023! Photo: Lars Heidrich

There is a new upgrade option for Parookaville campers: a fully assembled two-person tent including an air mattress can be booked for EUR 180 (four-person tent EUR 360). More information is available on the Parookaville’s home page.









