Participation with Long COVID: 2nd Long COVID Congress in Jena / specialist congress under the patronage of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach and Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow

Doctors Association Long Covid

Jena

Under the patronage of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, the Long COVID Doctors’ Association (ÄLC) and the Jena University Hospital are organizing the 2nd Long COVID Congress from November 24th to 25th, 2023.

After the successful 1st congress in 2022 with more than 2,500 participants, the organizers are once again creating the opportunity to bring together experts and those affected to discuss the topic of Long COVID and its diverse effects.

The Long COVID Congress 2023

The Long COVID Congress 2023 has the motto “Participation with Long COVID” and focuses on three areas: interdisciplinarity, the impact of Long COVID on the family, social and work world and the advances in Long COVID research on causes and treatment . The congress will again be organized for interdisciplinary discussions between scientists and doctors.

“According to the current evidence, patients with persistent symptoms after undergoing COVID-19 disease benefit significantly from interdisciplinary diagnostics and treatment of long COVID, but the care and support must also be considered beyond the core medical issues,” says the President of the ÄLC Prof. Martin Walter, Director of the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Jena University Hospital and Congress President of this year’s event.

Therefore, in addition to a current panel discussion on this topic, there will again be lectures and opportunities for exchange on the current care landscape in Germany. In addition to the scientific program, the congress offers those affected by Long COVID and relatives as well as interested parties a forum for information and exchange.

“We look forward to welcoming many experts from Germany and abroad to the congress again and thus continuing the discussion and cooperation in order to hopefully improve the lives of those affected by long-COVID”, said Congress President Prof. Andreas Stallmach, Director of the Clinic for Internal Medicine IV at the Jena University Hospital. The interdisciplinary exchange should focus even more on scientifically based treatments.

The event will take place again this year in the Volkshaus Jena. State-of-the-art congress management and conference technology also allows digital participation.

About the Long COVID Doctors Association

The Long COVID Doctors’ Association was founded on December 20th, 2021 on the initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health and is made up of doctors and experts from various disciplines. The primary task of the association is to support research into clinical pictures that occur after recovery from COVID-19 by including all medical aspects. to provide new knowledge for decision-making processes and to drive the development of care facilities to improve the treatment and participation of people affected by Long and Post COVID.

2nd Long Covid Congress 2023

11/24/2023 – 11/25/2023

Volkshaus Jena & Digital

Organizer: University Hospital Jena & doctors and doctors’ association Long COVID

site:

site: https://long-covid-verband.de/

Physicians and Medical Association Long COVID

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians KdöR

Herbert-Lewin-Platz 2

10623 Berlin

P.O. Box 12 02 64

10592 Berlin

Original content from: Doctors and Medical Association Long Covid, transmitted by news aktuell