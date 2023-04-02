Partner time out: An important step for equality

Berlin.

Nina Kugler believes that the law on partner time-out after the birth of a child planned by the traffic light coalition is long overdue.

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) wants to make it possible for fathers to legislate two weeks after the birth of a child being able to stay at home without having to take a vacation. A law that is long overdue!

The Father works, the mother stays at home and takes care of the child. Unfortunately, what sounds like a role model that has fallen out of time is often still common in Germany. The employment rate for women is still around ten percentage points below that for men. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, however, Germany can no longer afford this. A fair division of labor between both parents at home also leads to the best possible organization at work.

Background: Ampel plans partner break after the birth

Partner time out: Important for parents and child

Political correspondent Nina Kugler













Quite apart from the personal situation: A baby brings a new dynamic into a relationship. infant and Parents get to know each other. Everyone has to find their way around the new situation, and things rarely go according to plan. This can sometimes be difficult. It is estimated that up to 20 percent of women experience postnatal depression in the first year after giving birth. Both parents should therefore be there for the child in the first, important two weeks, but also for each other.





The fact that the draft law stipulates that the employer will not pay for the two-week break, but that it will be financed through a pay-as-you-go system, is an important sign for employers. For small businesses in particular, an additional two-week absence can be a hassle employee carry weight. It is all the more important that this does not have to be supported financially.

