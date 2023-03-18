Parts of interior B.C. face risk of spring flooding: River Forecast Center Reuters

First the good news. British Columbia is currently free of any flood warnings or advisories issued by the provincial River Forecast Centre, which monitors and models river flow.

But as temperatures rise with the arrival of spring on Monday, so do fears of spring flooding.

A national survey by First Onsite Property Restoration found that 73% of British Columbians are concerned about spring flooding, the highest figure in Canada. This fear comes after the 2021 disasters, when three atmospheric rivers caused flooding on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and the Southern Interior between Nov. 13 and Dec. 2.

These floods were responsible for the eighth worst natural disaster in Canada, measured by insurance payouts, and directly affected hundreds of thousands of people, and indirectly the entire province. They fueled a mindset that climate change will lead to more severe flooding in the future.

British Columbians will have a better idea of ​​what may be in store for them this spring on April 12 when the River Forecast Center releases snow levels for April 1.

Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd said the overall level of snow accumulation for the province is near normal, having increased from 79% of normal accumulation to 94% between February 1 and March 1. He does not anticipate any major changes to come.

“I don’t see anywhere that it’s been dramatically high so far this month and at least for the next seven days I don’t see any increase in snowpack. »

But while 2023 is shaping up to be a normal year for snow levels for the entire province, not all parties can relax.

Watersheds with above-normal snow levels and a history of past flooding are more susceptible to spring flooding, Boyd said. They include the Cache Creek and Bonaparte rivers, the Nicola River, Mission Creek in the Okanagan, and rivers in the Grand Forks area. Snow accumulation levels are also above seasonal norms around Vanderhoof and in parts of the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“If the snowpack is above normal in some areas and near normal in others, it’s likely there will be flooding somewhere in the province,” he said. “It’s just a question of where it’s going to be. Season after season, it always happens somewhere.

If those inland areas of the province with above-normal snow levels receive seven to 10 days of very hot weather in late April, followed by very heavy rain, they will be at risk of significant flooding, Body said. .

On the other hand, 2023 is a La Nina year, which means cooler temperatures in the spring, which means snowmelt would be more gradual, Boyd added.

Measurements from Hope show the level of snowpack for the Lower Mainland watershed that feeds the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland — home to half the provincial population — at normal seasonal levels.

“It’s certainly not high on (radar) risk this year compared to some other years, but just because it’s not extremely high doesn’t mean the weather could not not result in high throughputs,” Boyd said.

Nor does it mean that residents can rest easily. Boyd said one of the most important aspects of flood preparedness is simply knowing whether you live in a floodplain or near a river or stream, the banks of which could erode. quickly.

It’s also important to have a home emergency plan and a carry bag of important documents and medication ready when you’re forced to leave on short notice, according to the Department of Emergency Management’s flood preparedness guide and of climate change preparedness available at preparebc.ca/floods.

This list also includes other recommendations, such as removing debris from gutters and downspouts, moving away from fast-flowing rivers, and moving away from flooded streets. The water can be deeper than it looks and levels can rise very quickly, it reads.

The department also encourages people to protect their homes and financial security by purchasing home, flood and fire insurance and recommends that they register with emergency alert systems and follow the guidelines of their First Nation or their local authority.

Jim Mandeville, senior vice president of First Onsite Property Restoration responsible for major claims management, has witnessed the devastating effects of flooding, having responded to major flooding in North America for years. He wants residents to develop a greater awareness of the risks that await them.

“The increased frequency of natural flooding due to weather events is a constant driver for homeowners, businesses and communities to be more resilient and better prepared for tomorrow,” he said.

@wolfgangdepner

[email protected]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 British Columbia FloodsGovernment of British Columbia