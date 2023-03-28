Party Animals appears to be close to launch

The upcoming party game Party Animals was confirmed to be delayed back in December, and the developers then said that we should look forward to it in 2023 instead. Since then we haven’t heard anything about the title, and technically we still haven’t – but there’s a clear sign that the launch is probably not too far off.

The US Bureau of Aging ESRB has now rated the game, which received a Teen label due to “Cartoon Violence, Crude Humor, Suggestive Themes”. Age ratings are usually done fairly close to launch, so hopefully we’ll get a release date soon.

Party Animals has gotten a lot of attention since it was shown because it looks like a lot of fun with lots of mini-games and challenges where up to four people (local and online) can compete.

Party Animals is released for PC and Xbox. Check out the latest trailer below.