Party atmosphere in Lahtis after victory in the seventh game – Pelicans put an end to the curse and went to the semi-finals: “Getting cold feet”

“Game seven, hockey heaven”. The players of the Pelicans were floating on clouds after the last decisive game against KalPa. It was a victory and now the playoffs continue with matches against Ilves.

The Pelicans have been the big sensation in the ice hockey league this season. And the team’s season is not over yet. The Lahti team will play for the medals as they have now secured their first semi-final place since the silver season in 2011–12.

The first six games of the series between the Pelicans and KalPa had been home wins, and that trend continued as the teams clashed for the seventh time. It was a victory for the Pelicans with 4–2.

– You get cold feet when you see and hear the audience. I have not experienced anything like this before. The whole series was a fierce battle and we got a perfect ending, says Aatu Jämsen to C More.

The Pelicans took control of the game after Tyler Kelleher’s and Lukas Jasek’s goals in the first period, and when Lars Bryggman made it 3-0 in the second period, it started to smell like a semifinal in Lahtis.

“Best effort in this series”

However, Anton Karlsson gave KalPa some hope with a reduction just before the second period break, but the visitors never caught up in the final period.

Bryggman made it 4–1 with four minutes left to play and then the match was practically decided. KalPa got another reduction at the end, but the team didn’t get any closer than that.

– We tried to rely on our strengths that got us this far. We certainly gave our best effort in this series. KalPa has dominated at the beginning of almost every match and now we were able to respond to that, says Miika Roine to Yle.

The Pelicans will now play a semi-final series against Ilves. It starts on Friday and on the same day the second semi-final series between Tappara and HIFK also starts.

– This is big for us and no one would have believed it except for us in the dressing room. We will play according to our strengths also against Ilves, says Roine.