Passenger shot in the head with his own gun

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head with his own gun while riding a northbound A line subway car in Brooklyn, according to police reports.

The incident happened around 4:45 pm on Thursday and ended at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station. The incident reportedly originated in a dispute that turned violent.

The injured subject is in the hospital in serious condition.

According to the police narrative, a 32-year-old man entered the train at the NordStran Avenue station and the 36-year-old man approached him in an aggressive manner.

The dispute between the two men became physical and escalated, with the 36-year-old man first pulling out a knife or short sharp object and then a firearm.

There was then a struggle and the 32-year-old took the gun of the person who had apparently started the dispute and pulled out the gun. The subject fired several times at the train, wounding the 36-year-old man, always according to the police.

The 32-year-old man was arrested before leaving the platform and is in custody.

“It’s very important to know that there were several police officers at this station, just a few feet from where the train arrived, who actually heard the gunshots,” said NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper. “They were on the scene within seconds providing medical assistance, requesting an ambulance and gathering witnesses.”

Police said the relationship between the two men is currently unknown, but they believe they knew each other.

A passenger who was on the train involved in the incident – Joyce Philippe, who works for the ABC network – posted a message on social media with images of what happened in the moments that followed.

Following the incident, the northbound A and C trains were delayed while police conducted an investigation at the station, as NYCT Subway reported in a social media message.

“Trains are running with serious delays in both directions after the NYPD conducted an investigation on a train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts.

“Service has resumed in both directions at Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts.,” one message reads.

