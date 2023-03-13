“Pato” Abbondanzieri criticized Ibarra: “He lacks an identity”

The former goalkeeper, Roberto Abbondanzieri, world champion with Boca, criticized the current technical director “Xeneize”, Hugo Benjamín Ibarra, and explained that “he lacks an identity” to take charge of the first team.

In this sense, he pointed out that “he did not imagine Ibarra as a coach” and believes that “he does not yet have a defined pattern. It lacks an identity and that is not easy to find”, in dialogue with DSports.

“It is typical that when Boca loses they are going to criticize him, that hurts. I don’t see it badly. He has a huge squad and I think that as a team it would be a little longer. For me he will fight for the tournament. As an idol, Hugo has his back, The issue is that he still doesn’t have it as a coach,” added the man from Santa Fe.

Finally, he was asked if Xeneize is capable of fighting for the Copa Libertadores: “I don’t know if he can fight it, he competes against several Brazilian teams. In the local championship he has plenty of squads.”

The criticism of Oscar Ruggeri

“Ibarra is not prepared to be the coach of Boca. He has to prepare to speak to the group and have the group follow him. I played “Showbol” with him everywhere. He never talked about being a coach ”.