Patricia Bullrich premiered the “Mobile Duck” and was the victim of charges on the networks

As if she were Pope Francis, Patricia Bullrich arrived at La Matanza in the Mobile Duck, a Citroen 3CV with the hood open and the candidate waving like a princess.

Perhaps the macrista militancy considered that Axel Kicillof’s Clio had something to do with his overwhelming victory over María Eugenia VIdal, but they forget that the ex-governor’s defeat was basically due to his terrible management.

The networks could only mock, not only because of the austere mobile but also because of the very low turnout.