Patricia Montero’s personal life: from competing in Ninja Warrior to finding love in Yo soy Bea

After more than ten years retired from film acting, Patricia Montero reappeared with a supporting role as a police officer in the second season of the Netflix series Machos Alfa. The actress, model and dancer worked for nine episodes in Cuntame como pas and rose to fame for playing Beatriz Berlanga in Yo soy Bea.

In that period of more than a decade, Montero had appeared in different television programs, such as El Hormiguero, MasterChef Celebrity, Pasapalabra – where he starred in one of the best goofballs of recent years- or Ninja Warrior. In fact, in an interview for AS he praised the importance that sport had had in his life and that he had trained at the High Performance Center for the competition.

Because sport and Patricia Montero’s personal life have always been closely linked. When she was little she competed in different forms of gymnastics and fitness, a discipline in which she was Spanish champion and European runner-up. Also She practiced acrobatic dance and, today, publishes a lot of content on her Instagram account about yoga and meditation exercises for her more than 725,000 followers.

Her work on Yo soy Bea allowed her to find love, precisely, with her fictional partner. Since 2008, Montero maintains a romantic relationship with the actor Lex Adver, with whom, although she got engaged in 2017, He has not yet passed through the altar. The birth of his first daughter and the coronavirus pandemic have delayed a wedding that is expected to take place in 2024. In addition, together they are the directors of the company Yogimi, aimed at creating a community around yoga.

15 years together. If we close our eyes, we can still feel that first kiss, at that concert, after the recording of Yo soy Bea. We continue to vibrate in tune, taking care of the small details, although the day to day is overwhelmed with work, girls, commitments and conflicts. (…) The most common question we get asked is: what’s the secret guys? Commitment, respect, egos out, sincerity and priority as a couple, even if life is upside down. How nice to feel that we grow together, how incredible the deep admiration we feel.How fortunate to know that it is reciprocal, Montero wrote on the occasion of his fifteenth anniversary.

In 2015, their life as a couple changed completely with the arrival of their first daughter together: Lis. Four years later, Layla, the youngest of the house, was born. I would have 15 children with Lex, because it is true that we love children. But the truth is that we have come to the conclusion that two is one for him and the other for me, that is, the third does not enterhe explained on his Instagram account.