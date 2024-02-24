Patricia Pardo remembers her beginnings with Christian Glvez: It was a crush

At 40 years old, Patricia Pardo is living her most special moment. The presenter of the program Let’s see is going through her third motherhood, this time with Christian Glvez, his chain partner with whom he assures that he had a real crush when did you meet. In an intimate interview with Hola! magazine, the Galician woman opens up and confesses that the two were clear from the beginning that they wanted to start a family.

Christian and I are in a very difficult time for both of us. In particular, I was not well and, suddenly, Chris arrived and the light came, he begins by saying in the aforementioned publication. We were very clear about what we wanted our life project to be and it was to start a family. It’s true that we already had more than enough with the girls, but Chris loves babies and we had it very clearly, he adds.

When you are old enough, you are not ready to fool around or be indecisive. Furthermore, he is exceptional; intelligent, mature, responsible, organized It was a crush, we fit together perfectly, she continues explaining, praising her son’s father, Luca. It should be remembered that Patricia Pardo already has Aurora and Sofa, the result of her marriage to Francisco Márquez, from whom she separated months before starting her relationship with the former presenter of Pasapalabra on Mediaset.

Luca, their common son

I see him the same as the Glvezes, Chris and his sister, Aunt Ainhoa. But they say that she looks like me and that she has my look, she affirms regarding the physical resemblance of her baby. She assures that her son has a lot of strength and determination, It’s just that Chris and I have a lot of character, although it doesn’t show as much on the outside.. He has someone to look like, he adds.

Related news

The presenter admits that her partner maintains an excellent bond with their two daughters: I love everything about him. I really like her delivery to us. There are those who see a divorced person with children as a backpack or burden. He has never seen it like this and he showed it from the first moment. For him it was an opportunity to give love and receive it from three people.

Why the name Luca? The Galician confesses that it was a suggestion from her sister: We didn’t want one that was fancy, but it was special and very much ours, so that tomorrow I would say, “My parents loved each other and they loved me very much (…) Light and path is our motto and we have it tattooed. Chris carries the light and I walk, and My sister said why don’t you call him Luca? and we think how beautiful!