Patrick Bruel announces a major tour in 2024

The singer, who made his big comeback in 2022 with the album “Encore une fois”, will be on stage in many cities in France between March and June 2024.

He’s back on stage… Once again. On Instagram this Tuesday, Patrick Bruel announced on Instagram that he will be touring all over France next year. For the moment, 26 dates are planned from February 27 in Narbonne to June 9, 2024 in Saint-Etienne. The sale of tickets will be open from 10 a.m., this Friday, March 17, can we read on the Fnac website.

He will perform in particular in several Zénith (Toulouse, Pau, Caen, Strasbourg) and at the Accor Arena, in Paris, on March 14 and 15, 2024.

Until June 2024

After four years of absence, Patrick Bruel unveiled a new title in the summer of 2022 Once againthe first single from his album of the same name.

“Once agains is this desire to try things, again and again. It’s this desire to feel emotions, as if it were the first time”, he explained a few months ago.

For this new tour, Patrick Bruel says he is “so excited.”

Are we going out tonight…, released in 2018, was already the record of renewal for Patrick Bruel. He notably addressed the theme of living together in an album where the singer had wanted to renew himself musically.