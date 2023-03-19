On the same subject
Patrick Vignal, Renaissance deputy, calls for “union and employer evenings” to “define hardship”
Pensions, 49.3: the full interview with Yaël Braun-Pivet on BFMTV
Yaël Braun-Pivet: “A majority deputy who votes for a motion of censure against the government is not part of the majority”
Yaël Braun-Pivet: rebellious deputies “damage our institution”
Pension reform: “I pleaded quite early for this appeal” at 43.3, says Yaël Braun-Pivet
Pension reform adopted by 49.3: “We all have a share of the responsibility for not having succeeded in creating consensus”, affirms Yaël Braun-Pivet
Pension reform adopted by 49.3: “The government used a democratic procedure”, says Yaël Braun-Pivet
Degradation of deputies’ offices: “We have a democracy that is not going well”, says Yaël Braun-Pivet
Mobilization against pension reform: “We had warned”, says LFI-Nupes deputy, Manuel Bompard
Pension reform: Emmanuel Macron could speak in the middle of the week
Pension reform: elected officials in favor of the text under pressure
Pension reform: Renaissance senator Xavier Iacovelli denounces “increasingly virulent threats” against elected officials in favor of the text
Pension reform: the permanence of Éric Ciotti vandalized, the elected official files a complaint
Motion of censure: can the government fall?