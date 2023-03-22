Patrol “escapes” from the crime scene and abandons the officers: video

Heroically, some of the policemen intervened in a fight between two drivers and managed to stop one of them, but in the heat of the battle, the officer who was driving realized that the patrol was walking away on its ownso he decided to run to try to catch up with her and this scene was captured by a witness, the video it is already viral in social networks!

In The Truth News we want to tell you that an oversight or failure in a vehicle can cause a serious accident, especially if control is lost in the middle of a busy road, that is why you should give regular maintenance to the unit and avoid driving if you are not in optimal conditions.

Previously, we told you about the arrest of a perverted policeman in the CDMX subway, but now we tell you that, despite the aforementioned cases, there is an element of public order that is fully committed to their work and risk their lives every day. days for the rest of the population to feel safe.

Police officers go viral for running after their patrol car

The events took place between the intersection of Teófilo Salinas Garza and Paseo de San Juan, where a subject and a taxi driver were hitting each other in the middle of traffic, a situation that forced an official RAM brand vehicle, number 302, to approach the place. for the officers to spring into action and stop the fight.

Although the causes of the fight are unknown, the elements were able to arrest one of the aggressors, but by the time they turned to see their vehicle, it had already advanced several meters, all because the driver forgot to apply the handbrake when he got out. and for his luck, it was centimeters from the ridge that he was able to control it.

With information from abcnoticias.com