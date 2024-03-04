Paul and Ringo attend Stella McCartney fashion show in Paris

PARS.- Los beatles Paul McCartney y Ringo Starr attended today -March 4- the Stella McCartney show at Women’s Fashion Week in Pars a militant show in favor of eco-responsible fashion.

Defender of animals and the environment, Stella McCartney called the fashion world to wake up during a show in which she claimed that 90% of the materials in the collection are eco-responsible, starting with the vegan leather of the bags.

Stella McCartney’s proposal for fashion

The creator multiplied the suits with exaggerated proportions, very structured and the evening dresses with noble materials, but this time with more eccentricity than usual, with dresses like sky blue or red crochet balls.

As for the materials, the designer said she is looking for solutions that make it possible not to distinguish the difference with the naked eye, as a whole. total look white synthetic leather.

After days of rain in Paris, the sun shone for the parade under the skylight of the Parc André Citron, with special attendance from a plethora of stars and friends.

On the catwalk, several nepo babes, daughters of, like Lily Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss.

Stella McCartney, who founded her eponymous brand in 2001 after working at Chlo, left London to show in Paris, following the example of Alexander McQueen or Victoria Beckham.

