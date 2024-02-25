Paul Anderson, from Peaky Blinders, unrecognizable on the streets of London: He needs help

Between 2013 and 2022, one of those series came to television that has conquered millions of fans, Peaky Blindersstarring Cillian Murphy who takes on the role of the leader of a family gang of Birmingham gangsters, Thomas Shelby, and who is now one of the actors of the moment due to his nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars for Oppenheimer.

In the series you can also enjoy other characters, such as Paul Anderson, who plays one of the brothers of the protagonist, Arthur Shelby. An actor who occupied recently the media spreadsheets because he was tried and convicted of drug use and possession in London.

And now, just a few weeks later, the actor himself has been captured again by the cameras of the North American newspaper New York Post, and in those images that he has published You can see him totally deteriorated, unrecognizablejust like he looked in the series in which he became famous.

Concern on the networks about their status

From social networks, such as X (formerly Twitter), numerous fans have wanted to express their concern when seeing Paul Anderson the images shared by the American media, and in which he appears deteriorated. Messages like I hope you get the help you need; Need help; This man looks bad; He needs rehabilitation.

And it was a few weeks ago when the actor He was convicted of using drugs following events that took place in December 2023when a customer complained in a bar about the smell of cocaine smoke that was there after the actor left the bar.

After the incident, the actor was taken to the police station, where officers found crack, cocaine and a wrapper of brown powder which were amphetamines. The interpreter himself ended up pleading guilty and was fined a total of 1,573 euros.

Your lawyer, Moira MacFarlaneconfessed that it all happened when a group of fans asked him to put himself in the shoes of the character he plays in Peaky Blinders: He is often recognized and does everything possible to please the fans of the series by getting into character. He was recognized that day and tried to play the role for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him incentives.