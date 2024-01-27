Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), convicted of drug possession

The star of Peaky Blinders Paul Anderson has been convicted of drug possession. The actor, who is 48 years old, and who plays Arthur Shelby, Tommy’s brother, in the series, appeared at the Highbury court (United Kingdom) this week, where I recognized that I had drugs class A, as well as amphetamines, class B, and two prescription substances, class C.

The interpreter had been arrested by police outside a pub in Camden (London) on December 26 during Boxing Day. There they found crack, amphetamines, diazepam and pregabalin, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

More news The French press already assumes the breakup of the marriage, and points out that they had little family life due to his work commitments.

The singer, who was out of the front line of music all last year after her success Ay mama, is already working on her second album.

Anderson supposedly would have been arrested after someone called the authorities after one of his companions, while intoxicated, was using crack.

The consequences

Apart from receive a fine of 1,345 pounds sterling (about 1,570 euros) After being convicted of drug possession, the consequences of this crime for the renowned actor could go even further.

The interpreter is afraid that this will affect him professionally, since a film is being prepared about the series in which, in principle, they were going to have him for filming. Right now, This incident would call into question his participation in the film.