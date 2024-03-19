Paul Rudd remembers his incident with Jennifer Aniston that almost cost him his firing on Friends

This Monday, The Anthill began by sweeping the week with three guests who arrived from Hollywood, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhardwho came to Pablo Motos’ program to present his latest film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empirewhich hits theaters this Friday, March 22.

The three interpreters wanted to talk about how this promotional tour for their film is going, emphasizing the regret they feel for not being able to enjoy their trip to Madrid. I think the three of us agree that the worst thing is being in a city as wonderful as Madrid and being locked in a hotel room. giving interviews. It is very frustrating to be in a wonderful city and not be able to go out and enjoy it as we would like, Rudd began by pointing out.

Jennifer Aniston, a segway and a foot injury

Now, after chatting about this new Ghostbusters movie, Pablo Motos asked the actors one by one, wanting to remember other moments remembered by the actors, like when Paul Rudd appeared on Friends to play Phoebe’s boyfriendand ended up having an incident with Jennifer Aniston and a segway.

An accident for which he was about to be fired from the legendary television series: Jennifer Aniston had injured her foot and could not walk without crutches. So, they had just given him a Segway and he asked me if I wanted to try it out. I answered yes, she told me to try it, but to be careful. I got up, turned and ran over his bad foot. Immediately she apologized, she told me that nothing was happening, but the producers had a terrified face as if wondering: Has she already filmed all the scenes and can we fire her now?.

In addition, Rudd has been asked by Motos about the moment in which he was chosen as the sexiest man alive in the world in 2021 by People magazine. A title for which the presenter asked the actor if he had benefited or harmed him. There is no way to win or ever succeed. Clearly, there was a mistake., he began pointing out between laughs. When I found out, I told my children. I told them: Guys, don’t laugh, but People magazine has chosen me as the sexiest man. AND never forget that they both looked at me with disgusted faces and said: Ajjj.

