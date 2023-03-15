PC Games 04/23 with cover story for Company of Heroes 3

The new edition is all the focus of the first really big tests in 2023, because there are quite a few of them this month! Above all, of course, our title theme Company of Heroes 3. In our test, we clarify whether the innovations that Relic have come up with for their world war real-time strategy ignite, and whether the wait was ultimately worth it. We find completely different signs in The Settlers: New Alliances. After the last playable version about a year ago, the fans were up in arms, and the developer turned everything upside down. Now for the release, we are therefore primarily checking whether the title lives up to the catastrophic reputation that preceded it, or whether an acceptable game was still created.

Otherwise, of course, we also extensively test the two controversial topics of the last few weeks: Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart. In the magazine we concentrate entirely on the gaming aspect. If you want to know more about the background, especially with the Soviet shooter, you can find detailed information at www.pcgames.de. Apart from that, we also take a look at the PC implementation of Returnal or the loving RPG Octopath Traveler 2. And of course we also have the second part of our big Westwood special for you in this issue.















Source: PC games







These topics await you in PC Games 04/23:

Cover Theme: Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes 3 full version: The Suicide of Rachel Foster (digital, only included in the extended version of the PC games)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster (digital, only included in the extended version of the PC games) Current: Dark and Darker Kerbal Space Program 2 WWE 2K23 Team

Dark and Darker Kerbal Space Program 2 WWE 2K23 Team Testing: Company of Heroes 3 Hogwarts Legacy Muggle’s Point of View Hogwarts Legacy The Settlers: New Alliances Octopath Traveler 2 Returnal Atomic Heart Like A Dragon: Ishin! · Buying guide with the best games for each genre

Company of Heroes 3 Hogwarts Legacy Muggle’s Point of View Hogwarts Legacy The Settlers: New Alliances Octopath Traveler 2 Returnal Atomic Heart Like A Dragon: Ishin! · Buying guide with the best games for each genre Specials, reports + extended part: Westwood History Part 2 · The Troubled History of… Rare · Harry Potter in Video Games

Westwood History Part 2 · The Troubled History of… Rare · Harry Potter in Video Games Hardware: Current buyer’s guide for three common example configurations (entry-level, mid-range, high-end)

Current buyer’s guide for three common example configurations (entry-level, mid-range, high-end) A video area with numerous HD videos spread over two extended DVDs

The entire PC Games team wishes you a lot of fun with this edition!

You get the new PC Games 04/23… from March 15th at your newsagent – either as a magazine edition for 6.50 euros or as a particularly lavishly equipped extended version with 16 extra pages, two bulging DVDs and a digital full version.

If you don’t want to wait that long: off in the PC games online store – just the new issue conveniently order at home or subscribe now and a valuable bonus collect!

Of course, the new PC games are also available in digital form! From now on, your favorite magazine will accompany you everywhere – whether on a tablet, smartphone, Kindle Fire or in the browser.

From now on epaper.pcgames.de for all common browsers, in iTunes store on Amazon for Kindle Fire and in Google Play Store available. Register once – read on all platforms! Here you will find a complete overview about all digital PC games variants including a comprehensive explanation of what to consider when registering for these services!