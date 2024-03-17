Pedro Pascal and the cameo that brought him out of poverty: He had less than seven dollars

The range of interpretations of Peter Pascal resembles an octopus with multicolored tentacles: his roles range from a skillful southern prince to Game of Thrones an intergalactic warrior in The Mandalorian (of the universe Star Wars), passing as an FBI agent in The mentalist, DEA agent in Narcos and survivor in a zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us. The Chilean interpreter is capable of doing everything.

However, before all these various offers were on the table, Pascal was about to withdraw from the arduous climb to the mountain where the Hollywood letters rest. He was bordering on destitution when the first of these roles gave him the lifeline he needed to let himself be carried away by the tide of cinema.

The vampire who illuminated his career

It was at the end of the nineties, when the series still mixed the creative dares that scriptwriters allowed themselves decades ago and, on the other hand, the genres that would see the light at the beginning of this century were beginning to take shape. Pedro Pascal, who was still artistically called by his first surname, Pedro Balmacedaappeared in the first episode of the fourth season of Buffy, cazavampiros: He played a certain Eddie, a college student and close friend of Buffy who, indeed, ends up becoming a vampire.

That he appeared in the well-known series, although a very unknown fact, was no secret. What was not known about it, which the actor now reveals in an interview for Entertainment Tonightera the importance that this will have in the future of his career as a professional and, in general, his life as a human being.

My initial stage lasted about 15 years. We are talking about being able to go to the doctor when I was sick, have surgery, pay the rent, Pascal contextualizes, before releasing the information: I had less than seven dollars in the bank and I received a residual payment of Buffy, cazavampiros and he saved me. That’s literally the reason I was able to stay in Hollywood and not have to throw in the towel.. The rest is history

The true essence of this kind of salvation is that he received the money after the fact: It is not a payroll per se, but rather an annual payment that is received over the long term. and which represents the bonus that performers receive for reruns and sales in physical format of those works in which they have participated.

This operation, which continues over time as long as the series continues to sell, has an intrinsic a factor of unpredictability which translates into an unknown margin of uncertainty with which the actors play in the planning they make about their bank account. Come on, I didn’t expect it and that, somehow, that ended up materializing in that octopus with multicolored tentacles that Pedro Pascal is today.

