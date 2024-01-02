Pedroche and Chicote take the audience of the bells: Antena 3 is the most watched channel

Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote have made history again and have led the audience of the chimes for the third consecutive year with its broadcast on Antena 3 from Puerta del Sol. The Madrid presenter and chef have triumphed again with a 29% screen share and 4.3 million average viewers, and 9.1 million unique viewers.

The Pedroche effect is thus confirmed, whose expectation for the dress she wears every December 31 to say goodbye to the year and welcome the next draws viewers to the San Sebastin de los Reyes network. Furthermore, at the minute the bells struck, the audience grew to 34.4% and 5.6 million viewers.

However, The negative data is that they lose 4.5 percentage points of share and 926,000 viewers compared to the previous year. (33.5% and 5,235,000). And during the minute of the grapes, just over a million viewers and 4.6 points of screen share were left.

Ramn García in La 1

Nevertheless, The presence of Ramón García on La 1 with his unmistakable cape, accompanied by the singer Ana Mena and the world soccer champion Jenny Hermoso has also helped the public channel to grow in audience., although he did not manage to take it to first position, which it lost in 2020-2021. The specific data: 26.1% and 3,890,000 viewers (an increase of 2.5 points of share and 167,000 spectators compared to the previous year). And during the minute of the grapes, 4,396,000 and 27%.

Behind the two channels is the Telecinco program: The night of wishes: Chimes 2023, which attracted 8% and 1,185,000 spectators; 1,118,000 and 6.9% during the minute of the grapes. For its part, its related network, Cuatro, did not offer the bells.

From behind, with a very similar audience between them, laSexta stayed (4.8% and 727,000 viewers) and The 2 (4,1% y 606.000).