Penalty order against Stefan Mross for a dispute in the hotel

tz stars

Split

“The likelihood of me doing something like that is zero. But the guy really got on my nerves,” reports Stefan Mross about the incident. © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

“The horses simply ran away with me,” says Stefan Mross about a dispute last May. Because of the dispute, there is a final penalty order against the moderator.

Leipzig – Last year, the district court of Leipzig issued a penalty order against the pop singer and presenter Stefan Mross after a dispute. It was about an argument with a young man in a Leipzig hotel on May 1, 2022. In the course of the investigation into the allegation of physical harm and attempted coercion, there was sufficient suspicion, as a spokesman for the judicial authority said when asked. The penalty order “has been final since November”. No information was given on the amount of the fine imposed. Mross described the process in the “image”, which also first reported on the case.

After that, there was no court hearing because the singer did not appeal the decision. The man initially insulted and insulted him at dinner in the restaurant as a “schlager fuzzi” and “playback artist”, Mross told the newspaper. When he then followed the singer to the room and continued to make fun of him, Mross grabbed his shirt collar. “The likelihood of me doing something like that is zero. But the guy got on my nerves,” said Mross. “The horses simply ran away with me. I’m not proud of that.” dpa