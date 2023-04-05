Pence wants to testify about the storming of the US Capitol

Former US Vice President Mike Pence is now ready to testify in the investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol storming. As Pence adviser Devin O’Malley told the AFP news agency today, the former deputy of ex-President Donald Trump will not appeal against a judge’s decision at the end of March that had required him to testify.

“Vice President Pence will not be appealing the judge’s decision and will be complying with the subpoena as required by law,” O’Malley said. According to media reports, a statement could be made this month.

Trump could try to prevent testimony

That would be a major win for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who wants to question Pence about his January 6 talks with Trump. However, Trump could continue to try to prevent his former vice president from testifying before the judiciary.

Federal judge James Boasberg in the capital Washington last week ruled that Pence must testify about his discussions with Trump in the days before the attack on Congress. However, the conservative politician could refuse to make any statements about the events of January 6th.

On that day, the then Vice President, in his role as Senate President, chaired a session of Congress to confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Pence is therefore claiming parliamentary immunity.

Trump, in turn, wants to prevent his former deputy from testifying, citing his executive privilege, which allows him to keep certain conversations secret. The ex-president could still appeal Judge Boasberg’s decision, but the chances of success are considered slim.