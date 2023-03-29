Pending Participants | How the WhatsApp Waiting Room works

Controlling the flow of people who enter a WhatsApp community can be challenging, but the messenger has a feature to facilitate the work of administrators. With a virtual waiting room, you can view the list of pending attendees and approve or deny entry.

The feature to approve participants is activated by default in WhatsApp and is only present in groups that belong to a community. Any admin of that conversation has the power to visit the candidate’s profile for the group and approve the join.

The list of pending participants is a very interesting alternative to segmenting a community: some groups can contain more private conversations and it is easier to choose who participates, in addition to avoiding members who have already caused confusion. Next, see the step by step on WhatsApp.

How the WhatsApp waiting room works

Community groups on WhatsApp can receive new members through direct invitation by an administrator or through the access link. When someone tries to join via the URL, they get a notification that the order is pending and needs approval.

As long as an admin does not accept contacts in the group, WhatsApp creates a space with pending participants with all requests. You can access this waiting room from a notification at the top of the conversation or in the members list.

How to add pending participants to a group

If you manage a group, tap the notification about the request or go to the member list. Then tap on “Pending participants”; Then authorize the entry of each person or press the “X” icon to refuse; You can still tap on the contact’s name to see the WhatsApp profile and check out other groups in common, for example.

How to disable authorization in WhatsApp groups

You can also disable the option to approve participants. See how:

Open the conversation and touch the top to open more group information; Select the three-dot icon and tap on “Group Settings”; Then turn off the “Authorize new participants” option.

After the change, any individual will be able to join the chat from the link.