Pension and training: how trainees should make provisions

Berlin.

For job entrants, retirement seems forever far away. Still, you should think about it. We show what has to be considered.

The school days are over training contract is signed, working life begins: When young people learn a trade, they have to think about a number of things. The topic of pension and old-age provision is usually low on the list of priorities – after all, this phase of life is still a long way off. But trainees have good reasons to deal with it from time to time. Because if they make the right decisions now, they can benefit later in life. An overview.

What does an apprentice need to know about retirement?

If you start working at 16 or 17, you naturally have a long way to go: the age limit for them is already rising Rule alters rate Step by step, from 2031 it will be 67 years. A further increase is discussed again and again. In principle, statutory pension insurance works in such a way that today’s employees, their employers and the state finance today’s pensioners.

The active generation pays contributions for the older ones and will later benefit from this pay-as-you-go system (“intergenerational contract”). Apprentices are insured for pensions from the start of their training. The amount of the later pension depends on the contributionsthat are paid over the course of a working life. The contributions, in turn, depend on earnings.

Pension: How high is the contribution for trainees?

The contribution rate for the statutory pension insurance is 18.6 percent of gross wages – Employees and employers each pay half. For example, if an apprentice has a gross salary of EUR 700 per month, EUR 65.10 will be deducted for pension insurance. If the trainee’s remuneration is less than 325 euros, the employer pays the entire contribution. This also applies to health, unemployment and long-term care insurance.













Do trainees only benefit from the pension insurance when they retire themselves?

No. Young people whose ability to work is restricted by an accident at work or an occupational disease also benefit from this. If you are unable to work more than three hours a day, you can disability pension receive. “In principle, a single contribution to the pension insurance is sufficient if you are subject to compulsory insurance at the time of the accident or illness,” emphasizes the German pension insurance. After one year, this protection also applies to leisure accidents.





Does it make sense to make private provisions for your retirement as an apprentice?

It always makes sense to build up savings and start doing so as early as possible. After all, you also need a for larger purchases in the course of your professional life financial cushion For example when buying a car or real estate. When you retire, you should also be able to draw on savings later. In many cases, the statutory pension alone will not be sufficient to secure the standard of living in old age.

How should young people invest money?

Even with small amounts of 25 or 50 euros per month you can save considerable sums over time. Young people should be careful when saving as flexible as possible to stay, experts recommend. “That speaks against classic provision products such as the Riester pension, capital life insurance or private pension insurance. If you cancel these, high costs will arise. But young people often don’t yet know where the journey is going professionally and privately,” says Katharina Henrich, old-age provision expert at the consumer magazine Finanztest of Stiftung Warentest.

Which financial products are suitable then?

Henrich recommends flexible products that can also be easily combined with each other – such as globally oriented ETF fund savings plans, call money and fixed-term deposits. ETFs are exchange-traded investment funds that track a stock index. They offer good long-term return opportunities with a high degree of security. After a long phase of zero interest rates, there are now savings interest rates of more than two percent with an upward trend for daily call money and longer-term fixed deposits.

A comparison of providers is worthwhile. Anyone who has already saved some money and wants to invest it in a fixed-term deposit account could consider doing so for just six or twelve months at first. If savings interest continues to rise in the meantime, you can secure better conditions with a new contract. The Stiftung Warentest calls a combination of ETF-Fund savings planovernight money and fixed-term deposit “slipper portfolio”: Once set up, you don’t have to worry too much.

Is a company pension also an option for trainees?

Employees are generally entitled to a company pension. The employer must add at least 15 percent of the amount that the employee puts aside for this. Financial test expert Henrich says: “If an apprentice wants to stay with an employer after the apprenticeship or who wants to keep the apprentice, it can also be worthwhile to have a company pension to speak. Perhaps the employer pays more than the legally required 15 percent of the contributions.”

There are employers who pay significantly more than the minimum subsidy anyway, or who pay the contributions in full. This is partly regulated in collective agreements. Anyone who, as a trainee or employee, regularly pays part of their salary into a company pension scheme does not have to pay any social security contributions – and neither does the employer. However, this also means that you pay lower contributions to the statutory pension insurance and the subsequent entitlement is reduced.

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



