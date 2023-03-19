Pension reform: 169 people arrested on Saturday after violence in the demonstrations

Clashes erupted on Saturday evening, notably Place de la Concorde and Place d’Italie in Paris. In total, up to 4,200 demonstrators gathered in the south of the capital.

169 people were arrested on Saturday across the country after violence during the demonstrations which took place on Saturday against the pension reform, learned this Sunday BFMTV from the Ministry of the Interior.

Among them, 122 demonstrators, a large majority, were arrested in Paris where clashes broke out. 110 arrests took place in Place d’Italie and 12 in Place de la Concorde, where gatherings are prohibited.

According to a police source at BFMTV, this ban “led to a deportation of radical elements to the Place d’Italie sector, where many arrests were made”. In total, up to 4,200 demonstrators were present on Saturday evening in Place d’Italie.

The ban on demonstrations maintained at Concorde

The ban on demonstrating at Place de la Concorde in Paris was upheld this Sunday, BFMTV also learned. It came into force on Saturday, after overflows took place on Thursday and Friday evening.

Place de la Concorde has become a rallying point for opponents of the reform and it is now placed under close police surveillance. Water cannons were positioned there. 292 people were arrested on Thursday, of which only 9 were referred, and 61 on Friday.

Saturday evening, trash and bus shelter fires and projectile throwing were observed, as well as police charges.

The mobilization continues throughout France this weekend, while the debates on the motions of censure against the government are due to take place on Monday.