Pension reform: 441 police officers and gendarmes injured and 457 people arrested after a day of mobilization enamelled with violence

441 police and gendarmes were injured in France, Thursday, March 23, during demonstrations against pension reform, according to Gérald Darmanin, guest of CNews this Friday. Violence and damage have been recorded in several cities, including Bordeaux, Rennes, Lorient, Nantes, Le Havre, Lille, Strasbourg and Lyon. The Minister of the Interior also specified that 457 people arrested.

In Paris, violence broke out at the head of the demonstration which left at 2 p.m. from the Place de la Bastille to join the Opera. 1,500 “radical elements” joined the mostly peaceful mobilization. Street furniture was destroyed and windows smashed. 903 fires were recorded, according to Gérald Darmanin, mainly trash cans, but also two newsstands. Clashes broke out, the police used tear gas canisters to try to dissolve the black bloc identified by the prefecture.

In Lorient, the police station targeted by projectiles

A policeman, who collapsed on the ground after being hit by a cobblestone on the helmet, regained consciousness and was hospitalized along with a dozen other law enforcement officers. At least 103 people were arrested, according to the report of the police headquarters at 10 p.m. According to information from franceinfo, the incidents continued until after midnight.

SGP Police unit denounces “graves incidents”in particular in Charleville-Mézières, in the Ardennes, where police officers were “targeted by jets of glass bottles filled with acid and rocks”. The syndicate “Strongly condemns this violence and wishes a speedy recovery to colleagues who are injured”. In Lorient (Morbihan), the police station was targeted by projectiles. “Some thugs used paving stones as projectiles, broke several windows of the police station and tried to break what could be broken. A few police officers were injured, a priori rather slightly”, indicates Stéphane Kellenberger, the public prosecutor of Lorient, in a press release published Thursday evening. The prosecution has opened an investigation. 10 people have already been arrested in connection with these facts.