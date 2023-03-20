Pension reform: 68% of French people want a motion of censure to be adopted this Monday

BFMTV SURVEY – Nearly seven in ten French people want MPs to vote censure against the government of Elisabeth Borne, including a narrow majority (51%) of Emmanuel Macron voters in the second round of the presidential election, according to a new Elabe survey .

After the use by Elisabeth Borne of 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted, a large majority of the French population (68%) wants the government to fall by the vote of a motion of censure this Monday in the National Assembly, says a new Elabe poll for BFMTV.

In detail, 73% of workers, 79% of employees and 71% of CSP+ want the deputies to vote for the censure of the government. All socio-professional categories and all age categories (including retirees, at 55%) want the motion of censure to be adopted.

53% of LR supporters in favor

This Monday in the National Assembly, the deputies will debate two motions of censure. First, that of the group Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (Liot) co-signed by deputies from four other groups (rebellious, socialists, ecologists and communists). Then that of the National Rally.

A weapon of control for parliamentarians, this provision can, if adopted, lead to the resignation of the government, and in this case to the rejection of the bill.

According to the latest scores made on Sunday evening, at least 261 deputies say they are ready to vote for the motion carried by the Liot group. An insufficient number, because at least 287 votes are required to bring down the government. The number of LR deputies in favor of censorship will therefore be decisive.

According to the Elabe poll for BFMTV published on Monday, 53% of respondents saying they are close to the Republicans want parliamentarians to vote for censorship.

On the side of the presidential camp, 83% of Renaissance sympathizers do not want the motion to be adopted. But, conversely, 51% of Emmanuel Macron’s voters in the second round of the presidential election are in favor of it.

The resignation of Borne desired in all cases

In the probable case where the motion of censure is not adopted, 68% of French people want the resignation of Elisabeth Borne, indicates this Elabe poll for BFMTV.

Again, all socio-professional categories want him to leave Matignon. In detail, 74% of working people, including 82% of workers and 68% of CSP+, believe that she should resign from her post as Prime Minister.

Nearly seven out of ten French people (68%) are still opposed to its pension reform, and 65% of those polled say they express support or sympathy for social mobilization. They are as much (67%) to want the continuation of the movement.