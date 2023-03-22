Pension reform: do Emmanuel Macron’s voters still support the head of state?

Wednesday March 22, Emmanuel Macron spoke about the pension reform. In Bourg-la-Reine, his voters are divided but still generally support the head of state.

Bourg-la-Reine (Hauts-de-Seine) is one of the cities that voted the most for Emmanuel Macron during the last presidential election: 83% in the second round. A group of retirees still supports the head of state. However, the use of 49.3 can divide. For their part, a couple of retirees is very mixed after the television intervention of Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday March 22. “There are people who certainly suffer a lot every month in our country and I think that maybe we need to talk to them a little more”, believes the wife of the couple. And to add: “He could do it a little more…”

An ongoing crisis

In the town, we can come across discreet traces of anger, such as these words written in chalk on the ground: “RIP Democracy”. A certain number of passers-by are upset and do not like the method used by the President of the Republic. In Bourg-la-Reine, Emmanuel Macron’s voters say they want to let the storm pass. This crisis that is not yet over.