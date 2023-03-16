Pension reform: Emmanuel Macron assumes “the choices” of “intelligent savings”

From the Quai d’Orsay where he was present for the Estates General of Diplomacy, the president alluded to pension reform.

Emmanuel Macron “assumes” his pension reform. Present at the Quai d’Orsay this Thursday on the occasion of the Estates General of Diplomacy, the President of the Republic alluded to the bill.

“Making intelligent savings in public finances is not a spontaneous movement, neither of the nation, nor of the administrations and presupposes choices that I also assume”, declared the President of the Republic before the diplomats.

A meeting at the Élysée this afternoon

The text of the pension reform was adopted by the Senate this Thursday at the end of the morning. The Upper House voted on a version established by the joint committee, composed mainly of elected officials in favor of the government bill.

This must then be submitted to the vote of the deputies – who meet in the hemicycle from 3 p.m. – unless the government draws article 49.3, which would put an end to the debates and lead to the adoption of the text. .

For the moment, the government has not decided. After a first meeting this Thursday morning, the leaders of the presidential camp are again present this afternoon at the Élysée around Emmanuel Macron. They hope to achieve an absolute majority to then submit their text to the votes of the deputies.