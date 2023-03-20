Pension reform: how will the examination of the two motions of censure take place this Monday in the National Assembly?

Two motions of censure will be debated this Monday in the National Assembly after the use of 49.3 to pass the highly contested pension reform. If one of them is adopted, the government will have to resign.

Will the government fall? The deputies must debate and vote this Monday afternoon two motions of censure after the use by Elisabeth Borne of 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted. The first motion is “transpartisan”: it is conducted by the Freedoms, Independents, Overseas and Territories group (Liot) and co-signed by deputies of Nupes. The second motion is signed only by the deputies who are members of the Rassemblement national.

A weapon of control for parliamentarians, this provision can, if adopted, lead to the resignation of the government, and in this case to the rejection of the bill. At least 287 votes are needed for one of the two motions to pass.

According to the latest score by BFMTV, 261 parliamentarians say they are ready to vote for the cross-party motion on Monday. The undecided LR elected officials will therefore tip the ballot.

• 4 p.m.: start of consideration of motions

It is customary for the first signatory of the motion of censure to be the one who takes the floor to present the text. Marine Le Pen should therefore logically, as she already did in February, defend the motion of censure of the National Rally.

On the side of LIOT, it is possible that Bertrand Pancher, president of the group and first signatory of the motion, gives way to Charles de Courson, who has become a figure of the opposition in recent days. It was he who was to defend the motion to dismiss on Thursday. Motion that was not debated because of the 49.3 triggered by Elisabeth Borne.

A representative from each group will then speak. Each political formation represented in the National Assembly will therefore be able to give its opinion on the motion of censure, with a speaking time proportional to its strength in the hemicycle.

The government can then respond. During the last motion of censure examined in the National Assembly, Elisabeth Borne spoke before the group presidents.

However, this program may be modified if the Conference of Presidents, which meets at 3.30 p.m., so decides.

• 6 p.m.: vote in the halls of the National Assembly

Most likely around 6 p.m., once each registered speaker has taken the floor, the President of the National Assembly will invite the deputies to go and vote in the salons of the Palais Bourbon.

Unlike votes on bills or bills, motions of censure are not voted on in the hemicycle, but in nearby rooms. However, the ballot is indeed “public”: a list of deputies who voted for the motion will be published on the National Assembly website in the minutes following the announcement of the results.

If the two motions are the subject of a joint discussion, the votes are separated. MEPs will first vote (subject to the decision of the Conference of Presidents) on the motion brought by the LIOT group. Half an hour later, the session will resume in the hemicycle and Yaël Braun-Pivet will announce the results.

If the motion is not adopted, it will invite parliamentarians to vote in the halls of the National Assembly for the second motion, that of the National Rally.

• What happens next?

If one of the motions is adopted, the government falls and the pension reform is considered rejected. General de Gaulle, then Head of State, responded by dissolving the National Assembly. A threat brandished by Emmanuel Macron last September.

If no motion is adopted, then the bill is considered passed. The oppositions have warned that they will file appeals before the Constitutional Council, which can censor part or all of the text. Once these appeals have been examined, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will be able to promulgate the bill.